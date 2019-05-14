Share:

A ten-member Pakistan delegation led by secretary Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Younus Dagha has left for China to attend a two day meeting of the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APG) in Guangzhou beginning from Wednesday.

The delegation will defend Pakistan's efforts against money laundering and terror financing at the meeting of APG, a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force.

Pakistan has already submitted a report of its' actions and activities taken against proscribed organisations and strengthening of systems to block illegal flow of funds that could be used against any state or considered a threat to global financial systems.