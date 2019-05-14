Share:

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations.

Both the sides emphasized to further promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Adviser on Finance said both the countries should realize full potential of their ties by encouraging the private sector to come and invest in Pakistan.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also thanked the UAE government for providing financial support to Pakistan under the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The Ambassador said both Pakistan and UAE needed to work together to further upgrade their ties and develop strategic partnership.

The ambassador said that there are many companies in UAE which were keen to invest in Gwadar and they recently visited Pakistan for the purpose. He reiterated his country commitment to stand by Pakistan.