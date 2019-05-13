Share:

“A city isn’t so unlike a person. They both have the marks to show they have many stories to tell. They see many faces. They tear things down and make new again.”

–Rasmenia Massoud, Broken Abroad

Nasir ul Mulk Mosque also known as the Pink Mosque was opened in 1888

There are many things Shiraz is known for. The city comes to one’s mind when one hears to a couplet of Hafiz or Sa’adi. While looking at the picturesque mosaics of glasses that make the façade of the Nasir-ul-Mulk mosque, the eye sends message to brain to think of Shiraz city likewise.

Being one of the five largest cities of Iran, the city saw imperial brilliance under the rule of Karim Khan Zand, the founder of the Zand Dynasty. Karim Khan made Shiraz the capital of Persia in 1762. More than 12,000 workers were employed to construct the royal district. His liberal administration, monumental constructions, and wise economic measures eased poverty, encouraged trade, and increased security and social benefits. But reversal of fortune came during the wars of succession following Karim Khan’s deat h. In 1791, Aga Muhammad Khan Qajar captured the city and pillaged it.

Today, whoever visits Iran does not leave Iran without seeing the marvelous city of Shiraz. The major attraction for tourists in the city is the historical buildings especially the Pink Mosque and mausoleums of Hafez and Sa’adi that add to the splendor of the city.