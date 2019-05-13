Share:

The lack of rules and regulations has enabled the public transport system to deteriorate to the worst condition. There is a shortage of buses in Karachi, some routes are not provided buses and most people have to change 2 or 3 buses to reach their destination. The current condition of buses is that there are no safety standards and no seats available. Most of the buses are overloaded and accommodates more passengers than its capacity, resulting in overturning incidents.

I request to the Sindh government to address this issue and increase the number of public buses on the road and also take action against transporters overloading the passengers in buses.

RANA MALHI,

Karachi, April 21.