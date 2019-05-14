Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, providing much needed respite to the heat stricken people.

After a hot day till noon, strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by scattered rains. Windstorm and rains brought pleasant change in weather by decreasing temperature.

Meteorologists have forecast more rains coupled with windstorm during the next 2-3 days. Experts are expecting 4-6 degree centigrade in the daytime temperature due to high velocity winds and rains during the ongoing week.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39C and 25C respectively.

High velocity winds and rains disturbed routine life. Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads and roadsides caused traffic mess on important roads including aThe Mall before Iftar.

Prior to the rains, Lahore Canal attracted huge number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing at different points. At some places, women were also seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and scattered rains for Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.