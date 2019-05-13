Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna is set to debut her high-fashion line later this month.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar has enjoyed significant success with her Fenty Beauty line, Puma collaboration and Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, and now Rihanna has announced that she will release a luxury fashion line and present her first collection, which will be branded Fenty, later this month in Paris, according to Business of Fashion.

And the ‘Work’ songstress - who is working with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a luxury house under her name - revealed that designing the much-anticipated range has been an ‘’incredibly special moment’’ for her.

Referring to LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, Rihanna said in a statement: ‘’Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits.