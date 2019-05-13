Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - A 22-year-old security guard of a private company was killed after he fired his gun accidently on Adiala Road while two young men drowned into a dam in Gujar Khan, official sources said on Monday.

On the other hand, police rounded up scores of Afghan nationals residing illegally during a search operation in Lalkurti, the sources added.

Also, a German woman went missing mysteriously from the federal capital, they added.

According to sources, the security guard Asif, resident of Adhwal, was performing his duty at Street 8 in Gulshanabad on Adiala Road. They said that Asif was sitting on a chair placed near a barrier in the street when he went into drowsiness at 10:30am and pulled the trigger of 12-bore rifle. Resultantly, bullet pierced into his right ribs killing him on the spot, they said. Rescue 1122 was called that shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, two youngsters died after drowning in the dam in Gujar Khan, sources said. They said that a youngster Atif jumped into the dam to beat the heat at Majeed Mor. However, he drowned, they said. Divers of Rescue 1122 conducted the search operation and pulled out the body.

In second incident, another man drowned in a dam at Ogahon. The Rescue 1122 divers were carrying out search for the body till filing of this report.

Separately, police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in Lalkurti, the jurisdiction of PS Civil Line. The SO was carried out under National Action Plan. Police held scores of Afghan nationals who have been residing illegally and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

In the federal capital, a German national woman of Pakistani origin went missing mysteriously.

Police began investigation after the family reported the matter to PS Abpara. According to the sources, it was reported to PS Aabpara officials that Nama Khan, daughter of Azhar Ali, who is German national, left her house at 9pm for nearby market but did not return.

A detailed search by family members remained fail in finding any clue about her. The family members requested police to search the missing woman. Police registered the missing report and begun investigation.