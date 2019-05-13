Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman has said that the Sindh government has completely failed to control inflation in the holy month of Ramazan. Addressing the media, Sher Zaman said: “Essential commodities are not being sold at any market at as per the Commissioner’s Karachi price list. In meeting with Commissioner Karachi, he had promised that the essential items would be sold according to official price list, but it is sad that this promise has not been fulfilled as of today.”

The PTI leader said that there was no Ramazan market in Karachi and neither items were available at affordable prices. This is clear proof of Sindh government’s failure, he regretted.

“A mafia is fleecing the public and not allowing essential items to be sold at cheap rates. Sadly, the Commissioner Karachi and the Sindh government have closed their eyes to this mafia. This mafia has appears to be more powerful than the government. Commissioner Karachi needs to take tough decisions and actions. Sindh government does not want people to get any relief,” said Sher Zaman.

He added that the control of prices of essential commodities wais the responsibility of the provincial government which is ‘blaming’ the federal government for its incompetence. As per its usual habit, the PPP has been engaging in the politics of allegations and attacks instead of resolving the problems.