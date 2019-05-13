Share:

Rawalpindi-Tajikistan Ambassador Ismatullo Nasredin said that Pakistan and Tajikistan had historical, cultural and religious background and roots of their relation are very deep. Both countries are enjoying friendly and cordial relationship, he said.

The envoy expressed these views in meeting with President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday. He said that Tajikistan attached great importance to relations with Pakistan and there was a huge potential to transform the cordial political cooperation into economic and trade ties.

He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting trade activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations and urged others Chambers to follow the footsteps of RCCI.

The Ambassador said that his country was ready to assist Pakistan and provide it with all the necessary support for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations in different areas including hydropower, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, light industry, agriculture and construction. He said Pakistan is facing energy shortage and Tajikistan is set to supply inexpensive electricity to Pakistan in order to congregate its potential energy needs. Also electricity would be supplied to Pakistan under the Central Asia-South Asia (Casa 1,000) energy project. He also highlighted, the prospect of the schedule, that the Casa-1,000 power project is likely to be fully operational by 2020.

Pakistan trade and business community should come forward and take benefit of the emerging opportunities, he urged. Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing on the RCCI’s current and upcoming events. He expressed the hope that CASA1000 energy project would help Pakistan meet its energy requirements. The RCCI President said that exchange of cultural business and trade information, visa facilitation, exchange of trade delegations and business to business meetings can be good source of boosting trade ties between the two countries. Textile, mining, construction and pharmaceutical sector offering promising joint venture opportunities, he added.

He said that tourism between the two countries could play a vital role here and urged for direct flights between Dushanbe and Islamabad. In the end, a memento was also presented to the Tajik envoy.