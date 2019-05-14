Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet at the Prime Minister office today (Tuesday).

According to details, draft for East Declaration Ordinance 2019 has prepared to present in the meeting for approval. However, final announcement regarding Tax Amnesty Scheme will be made afterwards.

Sources said that Tax Amnesty Scheme can be brought under presidential ordinance.

The members will also discuss monthly inflation rate and price control measures for essential commodities, steps taken for improvements in the educational system of the country, counselor policy for the assistance of imprisoned Pakistanis and appointment of judges in special courts of Karachi and Quetta.

A summary for extension of Regular Public Transport (RPT), charter, aerial work licence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be presented before the cabinet for its approval.

The government will seek exemption of equipment donated by narcotics control of China to Pakistan, whereas, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be approved between National School of Public Policy (NSPP) and National Management Institute (NMI) of Egypt.

Earlier, finance advisor Dr Hafeez Shaikh presided over a session and accepted the Tax Amnesty Scheme after detailed review.