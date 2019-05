Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two youths of Kot Ladha were rescued from drowning in Qadirabad Balloki Link Canal by Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

According to the rescue sources, Samiullah, son of Munir, and Ehtisham, son of Zahid, went to bath in the canal near Chak Chatha. But they lost in deep water of the canal and feared drowned. Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot, rescued them, and provided them medical aid.