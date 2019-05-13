Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, followed by United Kingdom and China.

The total exports to the USA during July-February (2018-19) were recorded at $2684.394 million against the exports of $2529.610 million during July-February (2017-18), showing an increase of 6.11 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by United Kingdom, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1171.950 million against the exports of $1161.099 million last year, showing growth of 0.93 percent.

China was the at third where Pakistan exported products worth $1150.523 million during the current fiscal year against the exports of $1107.004 million during last fiscal year, showing increase of 3.93 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $869.763 million against $909.251 million during last year, showing decline of 4.34 percent while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $777.292 million against $1008.555 million last year, the data revealed.

The exports to United Arab Emirates were recorded at $680.679 million against $713.924 million where as the exports to Netherlands (Holland) were recorded at $625.549 million against $500.3690 million last year.

During the period under review, the exports to Spain were recorded at $616.219 million against $638.710 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $507.907 million against $487.710 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $509.104 million against $446.610 million last year whereas the exports to France stood at $268.500 million against $260.044 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia were recorded at $162.224 million during the current fiscal year compared to $939.58 million last year, the exports to Singapore stood at $188.760 million against $189.253 million, to Kenya $71.347 million against $198.169 million whereas the exports to Japan stood at $142.622 million during the current year against $147.016 million during last year.