Share:

ISLAMABAD - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the working hours of all Utility Stores all over the country.

“Working time of all Utility Stores has been increased. Utility Stores in super markets will remain open from 10am to 10 pm. In small markets Utility Stores timing will be from 9am to 9 pm. In rural areas the timing will be from 8 am till 7:30 pm and all Utility Stores will remain open on Sunday as well throughout Ramadan”, spoke person said

This step has been taken to facilitate citizens in Ramadan. Availability of edibles and essential commodities is satisfactory. Corporation has made payments to vendors and therefore, supply of commodities has improved, spokesperson added.