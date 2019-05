Share:

LAHORE (PR) Pakistan’s first ever Effie’s were held in Karachi and Waves Pakistan Appliances won a Silver Effie Award in the David vs Goliath category.

The victory is indeed a proud moment for Waves and proves that innovative people with savage passion and hard work pays off which ultimately change things extremely quick. It was not just a delighted moment for Waves only but our partners aided us at every step such as OclyVizeum, Synite Digital, Star Crest, Creative Bugs and O –Media.