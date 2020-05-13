Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 18 outlaws including three members of dacoits’ gang and recovered snatched vehicle, mobile phone, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested three wanted members of a dacoit gang who were involved in snatching vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Adnan, Nadeem and Hameed Khan.

The police also recovered snatched vehicle and mobile phones from their possession and further investigation in underway, according to the officials.

Moreover, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which successfully arrested two accused and a proclaimed offender and recovered 1150 gram heroine and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested Aziz-Ullah Afghani living illegally in Pakistan. Khanna police arrested two drug-peddlers namely Kamran and Waris Khan and recovered 785 grams hashish from their possession.

LohiBher police arrested a thief and recovered stolen mobile phones from him. The police also arrested a thief Muhammad Naeem and recovered stolen property from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.