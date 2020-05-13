Share:

RAWALPINDI- Two suspects dacoits were shot and injured by police during an “encounter” in area of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The wounded dacoits were moved to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Nasir and Mehtab, he said.

According to him, two dacoits committed a dacoity in limits of PS Naseerabad and fled. He added two cops namely Imran and Faheem were on routine patrolling in the precincts of PS RA Bazaar when they spotted the dacoits and tried to stop them. On this, the dacoits opened firing on police party, he said. He said the police retaliated and shot and injured two dacoits. The dacoits were arrested and shifted to hospital for cure, the spokesman said. Talking to media men, SP Potohar Town Syed Ali said the two cops showed bravery by catching the fleeing dacoits. He said police seized Rs 100,000 cash and two pistols from the dacoits. “No one is above the law and police are fully prepared to eliminate criminal elements,” he said. On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas also appreciated the police team for arresting the dacoits.