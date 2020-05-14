MARDAN - The district administration has arrested 35 persons for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers in different areas of the district, says a press statement issued by ADC Hazrat Ali.
The ADC during checking on Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazzar, Dwa Saro chowk and other areas arrested 35 people for violating the lockdown, lack of official price list or overcharging the customers. Some of the traders were arrested for not closing businesses at 4pm.
The district administration also imposed Rs 109,500 fine on different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers.
The district administration checked 394 shops and sealed 7 shops.
The ADC said that the district administration is making efforts to ensure lockdown SOPs implementation in the district and shopkeepers have been directed to follow these SOPs.