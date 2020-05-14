Share:

MARDAN - The district adminis­tration has arrested 35 persons for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of cus­tomers in different ar­eas of the district, says a press statement is­sued by ADC Hazrat Ali.

The ADC during check­ing on Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazzar, Dwa Saro chowk and other areas arrest­ed 35 people for violat­ing the lockdown, lack of official price list or over­charging the custom­ers. Some of the trad­ers were arrested for not closing businesses at 4pm.

The district adminis­tration also imposed Rs 109,500 fine on differ­ent shopkeepers for vi­olation of lockdown and the exploitation of cus­tomers.

The district admin­istration checked 394 shops and sealed 7 shops.

The ADC said that the district administration is making efforts to ensure lockdown SOPs imple­mentation in the district and shopkeepers have been directed to follow these SOPs.