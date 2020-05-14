Share:

ISLAMABAD - Above 4,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients in the country belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat or were part of the pil­grims returned from Iran, The Na­tion learnt on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) National Emergency and Op­erations Center (NECO) data, available with the Nation, 4501 COVID-19 patients in the coun­try includes those individu­als who were either member of Tableeghi Jammat or were Zaireens returning from Iran.

The documents said that along­with Tableeghi Jammat members and Iran returned Zaireens, 2495 number of COVID-19 positive pa­tients was those who returned from other countries.

The data compiled upon the Tableeghi Jamaat members by the NEOC said that 23757 mem­bers have been quarantined till date and 18868 have been so far tested for the COVID-19.

It said that 3069 have been tested positive with the virus which is 16 per cent of the overall number. The docu­ment also said that out of total 23757 members, 2362 are still in quarantine.

The health authorities had sent 18872 samples of the Tableeghi Jamaat members and result of four is still awaited.

The NEOC details also ex­plained that Punjab had highest number of infected Tableeghi Jamaat members where 11481 have been quarantined so far, all have been tested and 1926 have been found positive with the vi­rus. Currently 20137 members are quarantine in different cen­ters of the province.

Following Punjab, Sindh had quarantined second highest Tableeghi Jamaat members which were 5102 out of which 767 were tested positive with the COVID-19, while 50 are still admitted in the quarantine centers of the province.