ISLAMABAD - Nearly 5,000 British travellers, on 21 special chartered flights, returned home after yesterday’s flight to Manchester, the British High Commission said yesterday.
The UK government’s chartered flights have been operating since April 22 from destinations across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, said the BHC in a statement.
The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said: “Over the last 6 weeks, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that British travellers in Pakistan have had the opportunity to return home. Since 4 April, over 25,000 people have flown back to the UK from Pakistan, including nearly 5,000 on 21 UK Government charter flights.”
He added: “Our deep and close people-to-people links are one of the great strengths in the relationship between UK and Pakistan.
During the holy month of Ramazan, it has been even more important to allow families to be together.”
A team of more than 220 British High Commission staff have worked in shifts for nearly two months to support the repatriation effort, he said.
Dr Christian Turner said: “I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible: the Government of Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority, Islamabad and Lahore airports, PIA and our partners at Qatar Airways. It has been the best of collaboration and teamwork”.
Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said: “Since the 20 April, nearly 5,000 British travellers in Pakistan have returned to the UK on Government charter flights from across Pakistan.”
He added: “Commercial routes remain open for anyone who wishes to return to the UK going forward and our consular team continues to do all we can to support British nationals who remain in Pakistan.”