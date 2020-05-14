Share:

ISLAMABAD-Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Wednesday assured the Supreme Court that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s meeting with his counsels would be arranged at his residence for half an hour.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted hearing of Dr Abdul Qadeer’s petition.

The bench passed an order that only those lawyers whose power of attorneys submitted in the apex court could meet the nuclear scientist.

No one except the counsels should be present in the meeting, said Justice Afridi.

During the hearing, Taufiq Asif, representing the nuclear scientist, informed the court that on the direction of the bench, Dr Qadeer was brought to the Supreme Court yesterday for exclusive meeting with his counsels but they were not allowed to meet him as some officials of the agencies insisted to remain present in the meeting. He said this is a violation of the apex court direction.

Tausif told that Dr Qadeer has filed the petition in the apex court to explain the judges that it is his fundamental right to be a free person and his movement cannot be restricted under any law. He said that if this case is again sent to Islamabad High Court (IHC) then he has no hope of justice.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that on Tuesday last they had passed the order as the petitioner has rendered great services for Pakistan. He said that their order was that the lawyers could take instruction from the petitioner. He said that they would decide the matter after hearing the parties.

Later, the bench deferred hearing in this matter till today for further proceedings.