ISLAMABAD-On a tweet posted by Ali Zafar, he showed the conditions on ground as he went live on Instagram with his team who was seen distributing Rashan amongst a Christian community. The cases of infected corona patients are increasing every day where many celebrities have raised their voice to raise awareness in the Corona battle however one seems Shahid Afirdi and Ali Zafar take the lead in going all out in their Rashan Distribution campaign. Ali Zafar had also posted a video a few days ago of a transgender “Julie” highlighting the plight of their community. “We must make an inclusive society where everyone feels equally empowered and a part of the society, like a petal in a flower. Only then we can get rid of the thorns”. The singer/actor quoted whose foundation has so far distributed Rashan amongst almost 3500 families so far.