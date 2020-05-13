Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw shared his love for the art of Pakistani cooking and traditional Iftar recipes.

Turning to Twitter yesterday, Dr Shaw shared with his followers a recipe and video of him preparing one of Pakistan’s most popular Iftar dishes, ‘ChanaChaat.’

“It is light and refreshing, and a perfect way to celebrate Ramadan,” High Commissioner said.

“While we practice social distancing this Ramadan, it is good to find small ways to mark this holy month with family and community,” he added.