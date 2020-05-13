Share:

Breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women all around the world. It can occur in both men and women. It is the 5th most common cause of death in women. Its rate of prevalence varies with age, genetic makeup, lifestyle and environmental conditions. According to Globocan (Global cancer project), it is the most common cancer in women accounting for 25.1% of all cancers.

Breast cancer cases present in both developed and underdeveloped countries. Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in women followed by Luxembourg. In Asia, Pakistan has the highest rate. According to research, 1 out of 9 women in Pakistan are likely to suffer from it at any point in their lives. With the increase in age, the risk of having breast cancer also increases. About 17% of invasive breast cancer occurs in women above 50 years.

One of the biggest reason for its increase in prevalence rate is the lack of awareness about the disease. Therefore, we should take some steps internationally as well as individually to reduce its risk. At the international level, Pakistan and all other countries should start a campaign under the supervision of the World Health Organization (WHO) with the aim of educating people, especially women, about the disease and its prevention. Individually, we should have a healthy diet, do exercise daily, avoid alcohol consumption and control obesity which eventually have an impact in reducing the incidence of breast cancer.

ROOMA AROOJ,

Lahore.