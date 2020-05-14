Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hinted at the possibility of promulgating an Ordinance to hold officers accountable for delaying official files for more than five days.

“I will try to convince the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for the promulgation of the Ordinance as early as possible,” he said while speaking to media and addressing a ceremony organized to distribute ration among the poor rickshaw drivers in collaboration with the King Salman Relief Centre and Hayat Foundation at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

King Salman Relief Centre Deputy Director Muhammad Yousaf, Hayat Foundation’s Muhammad Shahzad, Governor’s Political Secretary Mian Kashif Iqbal, Awami Rickshaw Union president Majeed Ghauri, social worker Pir Nazim Shah and others were present on the occasion

The Governor stressed that the bureaucrats must perform their duties actively for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that it was his life dream and objective to ensure safe drinking water for masses, who were still being denied of this basic human need and contracting life-threatening diseases.

Replying to a question, the Governor said the whole bureaucracy was not incompetent but a few black sheep that create hurdles in the smooth functioning of the official working and providing relief to the poor masses.

He said that he would soon talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and suggest promulgating an Ordinance to push government officers not to block official files for months and months in their offices but move them within five days. “Blocking of a file in an office does not affect a person but the whole department, which is unacceptable,” the Governor said.

“Since I have expressed my strong reservations against some bureaucrats, different senior officers have contacted me and assured that the Aab-i-Pak Authority work will be executed at a faster pace and all issues including PC-I be completed soon,” Chaudhry Sarwar said.

After the completion of official working, the Governor said the Aab-i-Pak Authority would start installing filtration plants and provide safe drinking water to the poor masses.

Lamenting that the number of new coronavirus-positive cases have started surging, the Governor said the government would be left with no option but to re-impose the lockdown with strict restrictions. .

Speaking to media persons, the Governor said the Punjab Development Network had provided ration to over 570,000 poor families since the coronavirus pandemic started showing its wrath in Punjab.

He also acknowledged the services of Akhuwat Foundation, Sarwar Foundation, Sheikh Ijaz Trust and some 60 other social welfare organizations for providing ration to the poor families and PPE (personal protection equipment) to doctors in these hard times.

Governor Punjab regretted that people had thronged bazaars and markets without protective measures as soon as the government eased down restrictions in the lockdown.

He said this situation would come out to be very serious for the whole nation and government would be compelled to re-impose strict lockdown to save people from contracting coronavirus.

Awami Rickshaw Union president Majeed Ghauri thanked the Governor as well as other organizations that supported hundreds of the poor rickshaw drivers in this hour of need.

He also demanded that the government should allow the rickshaw drivers to begin their service while observing laid down SOPs and earn their livelihood and run their households.