LAHORE - Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday jumped to 13,225 in the province with the addition of 1,356 new infections, the highest number reported in a day since the pandemic outbreak.

Three more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province, taking death toll to 214.

Out of a total fatalities in Punjab till date, as many as 78 casualties occurred in Lahore, 37 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Multan, 22 in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, five each in Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Muzafargarh, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total 1, 3225 COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 10,445 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of total confirmed patients, 4,530 have returned home after recovery while 8,695 are still under treatnent at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province.

Out of the collective figure of common citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 6,521 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicenter of coronavirus.

Besides, as many as 978 patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 in Multan, 791 in Rawalpindi, 739 in Gujranwala, 601 in Gujrat, 508 in Faisalabad, 441 in Sialkot, 325 in Sargodha, 270 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzafargarh, 163 in Rahim Yar Khan, 147 in Jhelum, 132 in Bahawalpur, 127 in Lodhran, 124 in Hafizabad, 104 in Vehari, 96 in Kasur, 93 in Bhakkar, 89 in Sheikhupura, 77 in Narowal, 76 in Mandi Bahauddin, 73 in Khushab, 65 in Attock, 62 in Jhang, 57 in Nankana Sahib, 48 in Bahawalnagar, 47 in Layyah, 43 in Chiniot, 37 in Pakpattan, 34 in Sahiwal, 33 in Rajanpur, 32 in Okara, 31 in Mianwali, 30 in Toba Tek Singh, 23 in Khanewal and 20 in Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 140,212 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 13,225 have been tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, P&SH Department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for barber shops, salons and gyms/health clubs to prevent COVID19 spread.

The barbershops, salons and gyms/health clubs are required to observe the following precautionary measures to avoid the disease spread.

Among common precautionary measures for barbershops salons and gyms/health clubs: The essential services which cannot be managed at home like haircut shall be admissible at barber shops only; face shave shall be discouraged.

The facility for hand washing with soap or sanitizer must be provided at the barber shop. Barbers must wash hands with soap before haircut of every customer. Both barber and customer shall wear masks. Avoid overcrowding by providing service to customers on appointment only. Follow one customer at a time policy. No hand shake or hugging is allowed.

The barbershops must be well lit and ventilated having open windows and doors or fitted with exhaust fan. Avoid use of towel. Furniture, doors, chairs and other high touch services should be disinfected with 0.05% chlorine solution prepared on daily basis. All used tools and customer chair must be disinfected with chlorine solution before haircut of every customer.

Metallic tools like scissor, nail cutter, tweezer, etc., should be disinfected with alcohol based disinfectant. Chlorine should be avoided due to its corrosive action which may damage the tolls.

The approved awareness material regarding COVID19 should be displayed in the shop at prominent places; Urdu version of the SOPs is appended for wider circulation.

For salons, the management must ensure that no customer should e allowed in the waiting area. Limit customer number up to 50 per cent of total salon capacity at a time and 2-meter square inter customer distance should be maintained.

If the salon is air-conditioned, then ventilation should be ensured after one hour by opening doors and windows or exhaust fan should be operative all the time. Use disposable foam, sponge and other porous tools and discard them after single use.

For gymnasium/health club, the management must ensure to maintain 2 meter distance between members from one another even if that involves leaving one machine empty.

The availability of additional sanitizers and wipes for members and staff must be ensured near all types of machinery/equipment. Members must be reminded to wash hands with soap more regularly, wipe equipment and cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing and after usage of every equipment, wash rooms must be cleaned regularly and frequently. Members shall be advised to bring their own towels which shall not be shared with other members.

The cleanliness of exercise machines with use of detergent must be ensured frequently. The gymnasium should have cross ventilation system or heavy exhaust. Air-conditioned gymnasium is not allowed. Saunas, swimming pools and steam rooms will remain closed.

The gymnasium/health club staff and members must be free of fever, cough, sore throat as these may be symptoms of COVID19. If such symptoms appear, call 1033 for information and guidance. Mandatory temperature check will be ensured within the gym facility and upon entry at the club reception. Gym time for each member should be limited ti maximum 45 minutes only.