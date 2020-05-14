Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he directed that all precautionary measures should be implemented to save the people from coronavirus.

The citizens should also avoid going outside without any need, he added.

He said that lockdown has been eased keeping in view the financial difficulties of the people and businesses have been intertwined with their SOPs. The citizens should adopt precautionary measures as action will be initiated in case of violation of SOPs, he further said.