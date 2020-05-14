Share:

LAHORE - First reported demise of a Punjab police official due to coronavirus took place on Wednesday at Mayo Hospital as a head constable of Punjab police succumbed to the deadly virus, a police spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, Shams was a resident of Sikanderia Colony and a father of three. He was tested positive some days ago. Shams was admitted to the hospital where he lost his life to coronavirus. The spokesperson maintained that the head constable was a martyr as he gave away his life in the line of duty. The CCPO condoled the demise of the policeman and said that the IG police would be pursued to sanction martyr package for the bereaved family of the deceased.