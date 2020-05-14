Share:

PESHAWAR - Integrated Tourism Con­tingency Plan has been prepared to put in place necessary arrangements for the possible open­ing of tourist activities during the upcoming season in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Under the contingen­cy plan, SOPs have been drafted for the industry which will soon be noti­fied after approval.

It was told in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming tour­ism season with Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in the chair.

Besides preparation for the upcoming tour­ism season, the meet­ing was given a detailed briefing about the pro­gress on the establish­ment of Integrated Tour­ist Zones (ITZs) in the province and other de­velopment schemes initi­ated for the promotion of tourism.

The meeting was in­formed that under the contingency plan ten­ders have been floated for the establishment of tourist facilitation hub, portable toilets and rest areas whereas all the rel­evant departments, Com­missioners and Depu­ty Commissioners have been taken on-board to implement the plan.

Regarding the pro­gress on road infrastruc­ture projects in the tour­istic sites it was updated that under the World Bank-assisted KITE Pro­ject, feasibility study, de­tailed engineering de­sign and construction supervision of 24 kilom­eter Thandiani Road ex­pansion, 23 kilometer Mankyal to Badha Set­irai Road, 45 kilometer Shishikoh to Madaklasht Road and 35 kilometer Supat Valley Road has been finalized.

The meeting was fur­ther informed that four different sites had been identified for the es­tablishment of ITZs in the province which in­clude Ganool in Manseh­ra, Mankyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiani in Ab­bottabad. It was added that six more sites had been identified in Haz­ara and Malakand Divi­sion for ITZs under the CPEC Project.

The chief minister termed the promotion of tourism as one of the top priorities of his gov­ernment and said that result-oriented steps are being taken under a well devised and Integrated Plan for the purpose.