PESHAWAR - Integrated Tourism Contingency Plan has been prepared to put in place necessary arrangements for the possible opening of tourist activities during the upcoming season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Under the contingency plan, SOPs have been drafted for the industry which will soon be notified after approval.
It was told in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming tourism season with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair.
Besides preparation for the upcoming tourism season, the meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress on the establishment of Integrated Tourist Zones (ITZs) in the province and other development schemes initiated for the promotion of tourism.
The meeting was informed that under the contingency plan tenders have been floated for the establishment of tourist facilitation hub, portable toilets and rest areas whereas all the relevant departments, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been taken on-board to implement the plan.
Regarding the progress on road infrastructure projects in the touristic sites it was updated that under the World Bank-assisted KITE Project, feasibility study, detailed engineering design and construction supervision of 24 kilometer Thandiani Road expansion, 23 kilometer Mankyal to Badha Setirai Road, 45 kilometer Shishikoh to Madaklasht Road and 35 kilometer Supat Valley Road has been finalized.
The meeting was further informed that four different sites had been identified for the establishment of ITZs in the province which include Ganool in Mansehra, Mankyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiani in Abbottabad. It was added that six more sites had been identified in Hazara and Malakand Division for ITZs under the CPEC Project.
The chief minister termed the promotion of tourism as one of the top priorities of his government and said that result-oriented steps are being taken under a well devised and Integrated Plan for the purpose.