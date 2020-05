Share:

33 deaths due to coronavirus reported during the last 24 hours while the number of infection cases in the country has reached 35,764.

1,452 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours and 13,051 tests conducted.

Confirmed positive cases reported in Sindh have risen to 13, 341, in Punjab 13,561, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,252, in Balochistan 2,239 in Islamabad 822, in Gilgit Baltistan 482, and in Azad Kashmir 91.

770 patients have died so far while 9,695 stand recovered.