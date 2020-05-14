Share:

For the first time in two weeks, Russia reported the daily coronavirus tally falling behind 10,000 cases, as the total number of cases rose past a quarter of a million on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the country's emergency task force, 9,974 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall figures to 252,245.

Over the same period, 93 people died, increasing the death toll to 2,305, while the number of recoveries reached 53,530, including 5,527 since yesterday.

Over 6.1 million tests were carried out in the country to date in an attempt to detect the infection at early stages.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the second worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of number of cases.

Five top Russian officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, were hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 297,250 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 4.36 million, while more than 1.55 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.