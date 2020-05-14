Share:

FAISALABAD - The deputy commissioner (DC) has urged religious schol­ars and ulema to cooperate with the district adminis­tration to deal with coro­navirus pandemic during holy month of Ramazan. Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) at DC Office here on Wednesday, he told the participants about overall situation of coronavirus in the district and said that the administration, along with police and officers of Pak Army, was fully and effectively implementing preventive and protective measures. However, reli­gious scholars and ulema should play their role by persuading people clearly to stay at homes and save themselves from coronavi­rus. He paid tribute to the efforts of religious schol­ars in establishing toler­ance and harmony and appealed them once again to cooperate with local ad­ministration on the occa­sion of Aitekaf, Yaum-e-Ali, Lailat-ul-Qadr. Syed Jaf­far Naqvi, Mufti Muham­mad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Aslam Bhali, M Tanveer Riaz and others participated in the meeting and appreciated the efforts of local admin­istration to control spread of coronavirus.