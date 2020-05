Share:

KABUL - The combined death toll from two attacks in Afghanistan, including one on a hospital in which infants and nurses were killed, has risen to 56, health officials said Wednesday.Three gunmen stormed a Kabul maternity hospital Tuesday as parents brought infants and children for appointments.The attackers were eventually killed in a lengthy clearance operation during which heavily armed Afghan security forces carried babies from the scene -- at least one wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.