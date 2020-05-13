Share:

Decisions are moves taken by humans for their welfare throughout crisis or retaining well-being. Not all our selections lead us to glory, but a number of them disrupt our lives. Each and every choice we make is accompanied by positive outcomes. They can be both marvellous or disturbing. At times, the effects are neither of them. We need to make a decision at every second in our life from the day, we begin growing until our career, our job, marriage and other amazing things we come across.

Taking a right selection at a right time is a very hard decision for most of us. But if you want to balance our lives, this philosophy is pretty effective. Some people might trust in destiny, however there are individuals who believe that their life is the fruit of decisions that they make. People always battle while taking the most vital selections in their lives. And it is perfectly normal to experience traumatic or demotivated for the duration of such difficult times. But the selections we make in the course of such times as a way to raise our spirit again for the betterment, so one can encourage and improve our strength to lead us to enlightenment. Such decisions are signs of maturity and this nourishes our growth beautifully. Not all selections we make provide us a fruitful result.

AHMAD NADEEM,

Islamabad.