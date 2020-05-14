Share:

KANDHKOT - Further eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed from Kandhkot and it’s adjoining areas on Wednesday, the total tally of Kashmore district has now reached 34. According to District Health Official, seven cases have come from Ghouspur Town while one is from Kandhkot city. Health official said that 90 people had been tested for COVID-19, total of 8 cases were positive. However all the patients have been sent to Quarantine centre established at Karampur.

They had been investigating to identify those who have been in close contact with individuals who tested positive health official said. Local citizens have expressed their grave concern over sharp increasing of COVID-19 cases on daily basis. They pointied out four cases were also confirmed on Tuesday as three from Ghouspur and one belonged to Kandhkot. However they complained that people had not been maintained social distancing as a result heavy rush could be seen in various markets, bazaars and shops putting the lives of innocent citizens at risks. Government should take necessary steps for maintaining SOPs they maintained. It was to be mentioned that shopkeepers and vendors violating the SOPs directed by Sindh Government as the shopkeepers at various markets without any protective measures such as gloves, masks and sanitizers had been running their businesses throughout district whereas it was complained that district administration had not taken proper steps for implementing the SOPs issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah so far.