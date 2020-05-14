ISLAMABAD - The administration of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology is allegedly trying to silence the students over a robbery incident took place in its girls hostel few days ago.
According to the sources, rooms in the hostel in GIK Swabi were looted amid the Covi-19 outbreak while the administration was allegedly trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.
However, a student of GIK on condition of anonymity told The Nation that the students were scared and not speaking about the robbery incident.
She stated that many of the female students were pressurised not to disclose the robbery information.
While answering a question, the student said that she can’t really get anyone’s details without their consent as they have been threatened for cancelation of their degrees.
On the question of the role of the security and concerned authorities another student without mentioning her name informed that the authorities haven’t done much yet and even the students weren’t even informed about the robbery until one of the students went there to take her luggage.
Meanwhile, one of the officials of the university while talking to The Nation by phone, admitted the robbery incident but no development had taken place so for in the case.
However, another official from the facilitation centre of the university said that they had no information about any robbery case.
On the other hand, the SHO of Topi police station told The Nation that they were yet to get any FIR from the university administration or students.