ISLAMABAD - The administration of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) institute of Engineering Sciences and Tech­nology is allegedly trying to si­lence the students over a rob­bery incident took place in its girls hostel few days ago.

According to the sources, rooms in the hostel in GIK Swabi were looted amid the Covi-19 outbreak while the administration was al­legedly trying to sweep the mat­ter under the carpet.

However, a student of GIK on condition of anonymity told The Nation that the students were scared and not speaking about the robbery incident.

She stated that many of the fe­male students were pressurised not to disclose the robbery in­formation.

While answering a question, the student said that she can’t really get anyone’s details with­out their consent as they have been threatened for cancelation of their degrees.

On the question of the role of the security and concerned au­thorities another student with­out mentioning her name in­formed that the authorities haven’t done much yet and even the students weren’t even informed about the robbery until one of the students went there to take her luggage.

Meanwhile, one of the officials of the university while talking to The Nation by phone, admit­ted the robbery incident but no development had taken place so for in the case.

However, another official from the facilitation centre of the uni­versity said that they had no infor­mation about any robbery case.

On the other hand, the SHO of Topi police station told The Na­tion that they were yet to get any FIR from the university ad­ministration or students.