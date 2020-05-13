Share:

ISLAMABAD - The (GSP) would establish and strengthen its research laboratories at Peshawar Regional Office aimed at giving a boost to the mining sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Accordingly, the GSP has proposed a two-year Rs 96.456 million project in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and demanded Rs67.036 million funds for its execution in the fiscal year 2020-2021, according to an official document available with APP. The GSP, being responsible for geological mapping and mineral exploration, geological analysis and geo-engineering coding, was of the view that the KP and merged FATA had potential of 30 gigawatts of clean energy in the form of geothermal energy. The field area under GSP Peshawar office is geologically rich as it contains abundant metallic and non-metallic minerals. ‘Consequently, there is a dire need for up-gradation and establishment of various research laboratories.’

The GSP said research activities like geological mapping, mineral exploration and investigation would be carried out more effectively and efficiently at the proposed laboratories of diverse nature as there was ‘great geological diversity of rock types.’

Zhejiang has gradually become a distribution center for China-Pakistan trade and according to statistics, there are as many as 1,200 Pakistanis doing business in Yiwu, Zhejiang, and more than 200 enterprises have been registered and established. The industrial structure of both parties is highly complementary and fit. Counselor Wang Zhihua is full of confidence in the prospects of China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation. He believes that the New Coronary Pneumonia epidemic is a challenge for China and Pakistan, but it also contains many opportunities. First of all, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has officially come into effect, and the ratio of the tariff items of the two countries implementing zero-tariff products has been increased from 35% to 75%. Many hardware and mechanical products are listed here. Second, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the new stage is expanding into areas such as people’s livelihood, industrial cooperation, and agriculture. There is a large demand for raw materials, hardware products, and mechanical equipment, which is a new space for the development of trade between the two countries. Third, the epidemic has stimulated new trade models, cross-border e-commerce has developed rapidly, and new communication methods such as video conferences and cloud exhibitions have improved communication efficiency and injected new impetus into the trade between the two countries.

At the same time, Mr. Wang Zhihua hopes that more Pakistani products will be exported to China in the future, and hopes that Zhejiang enterprises will invest in Pakistan and tap the market potential of Pakistan.

Regarding the growing export demand of Pakistani merchants, Han Jie said in an interview that the import and export trade can only be balanced to achieve long-term development. Zhejiang also has the idea of doing online import fairs and Jinbo supermarkets.