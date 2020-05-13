Share:

Rawalpindi-A police officer was suspended on directions for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ShoaibDastagir for conducting wrong investigation in a rape case and receiving money from victim for conducting her DNA test.

The suspended Police Officer was identified as Sub Inspector (SI) AzharGondal, associated with rape case as Investigation Officer in Police Station Rawat.

According to details, sub inspector (SI) of police station RawatAzharGondal was suspended on charges of receiving bribe from a rape victim girl to conduct her DNA test and later on changing her age from 13 to 21 year old apparently to save skin of two rapists.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir took notice on media reports, that SI AzharGondal had receivedRs 300000 from mother of 13 year old rape victim girl for conducting her DNA test and twisting the fact of case, and had ordered top bosses of Rawalpindi police to place the police officer under suspension. Following the orders of provincial police chief, SI AzharGondal was suspended and closed to police line. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the police officer.

They said Regional Police Officer DrSohailHabib Tajik, City Police Officer Muhammad AhsanYounas and SSP Operations Tariq Walayat only came into action after IGP took stern notice of media reports about the rape case and summoned SHO PS Rawat Malik Kashif and grilled him.

A 13 year old girl (IF) lodged FIR with PS Rawat while accusing two men belonging to KP of raping her. She also lodged complaint with CPO that SHO PS Rawat SI Malik Kashif and SI AzharGondal had not only detained her but also hurled threats towards them of killing her family if she did not spare the rapists. However, no action was taken on part of CPO. The victim girl also recorded her statement before a court of law that police had pressurised her for favouring the rapists.

Meanwhile, a female lawyer of the victim girl approached CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas for registration of FIR against mother of victim girl, a fake journalist IftikharKhattak and another woman for hurling life threats towards her. CPO accepted the application and ordered inquiry.