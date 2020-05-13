Share:

ATTOCK-DPO Attock has ordered an inquiry against an ASI for allegedly man handling a citizen. As per the details, Sardar Abdullah Ashraf Khan s/o SardarTarikMehmood Khan r/o Dar u Salam Colony in a written complaint alleged that he was coming back after visiting a hostel (established by his cousin) where now a days some government officers are residing. On the way back when he was standing with his friends near Farooq e Azam Colony Chowk, ASI Sohail along with two police constables came there and without any reason abused and batten charged him and his friends. The ASI threatened him and his friends of dire consequences also. On the complaint of the citizen, DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani has ordered DSP SaddarAttock to hold an inquiry against the ASI and take disciplinary action accordingly.