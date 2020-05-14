Share:

ISLAMABAD-Johnny Depp’s ex-partner Vanessa Paradis has said he is a ‘kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father’, according to court documents in his libel claim. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is suing the Sun newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article which referred to the 56 year old as a ‘wife-beater’. The article related to allegations made against Mr. Depp by his former wife, actress Amber Heard - which the actor strenuously denies. Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard split in 2016, and are now fighting in two separate legal actions on both sides of the Atlantic. Ms. Heard, who previously alleged Depp beat her, said she feared for her life during their relationship and that he choked her and ripped out her hair. His side insists her allegations are ‘a hoax’, that she hit him and went so far as to ‘paint on’ her bruises.