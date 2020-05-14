Share:

Srinagar-Indian troops shot at and martyred a civilian in Budgam district of Indian-held Kashmir on Wednesday, sparking heavy protests in the area against the brutalities of the Indian security forces.

The civilian named Merajuddin was killed after Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fired on his vehicle near Kawoosa Khalisa in Narbal area of the district.

He was shifted to SHMS hospital, Srinagar, where Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital, confirmed that the youth was dead before he was brought to the hospital.

As news of Merajuddin’s death spread in his village, hundreds of men and women took to streets in anger and began chanting ‘Go India, go back’ and ‘We want freedom’ slogans. As the troops moved in to stop the villagers from marching, hundreds threw stones at the troops, who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests.

According to other reports, for the last three days, the occupational troops and police personnel have been appearing in Nasrullah Pora village of Badgam district and running amok, damaging public property, beating locals and arresting people before leaving the area.

The Indian troops also continued door-to-door search operations in Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Zaiangeer, Hajin, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sonawari, Budgam, Kangan, Bijbeharaa, Shopian, Tral, Awantipora, Shopian, Kulgam, Qazigund, Doda, Kishtwar, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and other areas of the occupied territory.

The lives and properties of the people in occupied valley of Kashmir are unsafe due to heavy presence of Indian troops and police. The fascist Modi government is making every attempt to make lives of Kashmiris a hell.

However, despite facing the worst kind of Indian atrocities, the people of the occupied valley are committed to take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

The Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory is also a challenge for the world community, which must come forward to save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities.