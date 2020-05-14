PESHAWAR - Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the federal government to lift ban on wheat supply from Punjab to ensure in-time availability of wheat to local mills and fulfil requirement of food commodity in the province.
The demand was made by a delegation of the flour millers led by Pakistan Flour Mills’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and Naeem Butt in a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president, Maqsood Anwar here on Wednesday. The flour millers apprised the meeting that the Punjab government had imposed ban on wheat transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is constitutional.
“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a wheat-deficient province, mostly depending on Punjab to fulfil food requirements in the province,” the millers said.
On the other hand, they added that wheat supply was stopped to local mills from the government godowns and all mills will be shut down under the prevailing circumstances. Owing to non-availability of wheat in market, they complained that they are not able to supply flour to markets, which may create shortage of flour across the province.
Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president asked the government to lift the ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed to ensure timely availability of wheat to local mills.