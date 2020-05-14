Share:

PESHAWAR - Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have de­manded of the federal government to lift ban on wheat supply from Punjab to ensure in-time availability of wheat to local mills and fulfil re­quirement of food com­modity in the province.

The demand was made by a delegation of the flour millers led by Pa­kistan Flour Mills’ As­sociation Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and Naeem Butt in a meet­ing with Sarhad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) presi­dent, Maqsood Anwar here on Wednesday. The flour millers apprised the meeting that the Punjab government had imposed ban on wheat transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is constitutional.

“Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa is a wheat-deficient province, mostly de­pending on Punjab to ful­fil food requirements in the province,” the mill­ers said.

On the other hand, they added that wheat supply was stopped to local mills from the gov­ernment godowns and all mills will be shut down under the prevail­ing circumstances. Ow­ing to non-availability of wheat in market, they complained that they are not able to supply flour to markets, which may create shortage of flour across the prov­ince.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the SCCI president asked the government to lift the ban on inter-pro­vincial transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed to ensure timely availability of wheat to local mills.