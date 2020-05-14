Share:

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held to review steps taken by district administration regarding COVID 19, wheat procurement, locust attack, dengue, price control and sup­ply chain management under the chair of Pro­vincial Secretary for Za­kat and Ushar Alamgir Ahmad Khan at Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed by Deputy Com­missioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed that 2094 suspected cases were reported from Bahawal­pur, of which only 123 were tested positive and results of 257 cases are still awaited. 70 pa­tients have fully recov­ered in Bahawalpur and 49 are still under treat­ment while only one death was reported.

He told that Corona Crisis Management Cell has been set up at his office and Control Room has been set up at District Health Author­ity office. He further briefed that Bio-safety level 3 laboratory was functional in Bahawal­pur.

A 100-bed field hos­pital has also been es­tablished near Civil Hospital for coronavi­rus patients. Briefing about dengue, he told that there was no case of dengue fever in Ba­hawalpur and surveil­lance of 1723 hot-spots out of 1746 has been completed.

He told that target of wheat procurement was achieved before time. He said that field teams are busy in 21 union councils of Cho­listan for protection from locust attack.

He told that heavy fines are imposed on shopkeepers involved in overcharging and hoarding. Provincial Secretary expressed satisfaction over mea­sures taken by district administration.