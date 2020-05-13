Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former Test spinner Nadeem Khan as Director High Performance following a robust recruitment process. Nadeem was one of the 16 candidates who had applied for the role and was subsequently interviewed by Iqbal Qasim (Chairman, Cricket Committee), Wasim Akram (Member), David Parsons (Ex-Performance Director – ECB) and Wasim Khan (CEO). Following his appointment, Nadeem has resigned as Coordinator National Men’s Selection Committee with immediate effect. Nadeem’s replacement will be announced in due course. The position of Director High Performance has been created during a restructuring process and following the departures of Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, and Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid, who will finish their time at the PCB on May 31. Director High Performance will be responsible for managing and overseeing both the departments as the PCB believes the new structure will serve the game and it’s cricketers in a more seamless way. About his appointment, Nadeem said: “I am delighted to join the PCB at an exciting time when major reforms are taking place at all levels that are aimed at embracing international practices in an effort to enhance the overall standard of our cricket. I am looking forward to the challenges, competitive opportunities, and overseeing the development of the PCB High Performance Programme. “One of my key objectives will be to identify the assets at a young stage through the High Performance Centres and then monitor their growth, development and progression through our domestic programmes. I have some big shoes to fill but I am looking forward to making a significant contribution during my time with the PCB.”