NATHIAGALI - Dis­trict administration Abbot­tabad’s free medical camp at Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali under Health Outreach programe continued where special­ist doctors have examined more than 150 patients on Wednesday. In the camp specialist doctors includ­ing gynecologist, skin spe­cialists, child specialists and other doctors have examined the patients and besides examination of pa­tients, ECG, Lab tests and ultrasound facility was also provided. District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada moni­tored the medical camp and facilities being provid­ed to the patients. Today gynecologists, the staff of RHC and volunteers also performed a special duty to facilitate the patients of Galyat. While talking to the media DHO Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that ow­ing to the Coronavirus lockdown the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospitals is closed and ban on public transport and people were unable to visit hospitals, we have decided to provide ba­sic health facilities to the masses at their doorstep and with the cooperation of district administration organized this free medi­cal camp, adding the DHO said. He further said that we would continue our ef­forts to facilitate the mass­es during the outbreak of Coronavirus in all over the country. Dr. Faisal Khan­zada further said that dis­trict administration and Health department would organize more free medi­cal camps under Health Outreach programe in all Tehsils particularly in CO­VID-19 hit areas including Havelian, Lora, Boi, Circle Sherwan and Bakot to reduce the burden of pa­tients on hospitals.