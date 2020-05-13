Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is currently self-isolating with her boyfriend Thom Evans at her home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown. And Nicole Scherzinger seemed to be taking the slower pace of life as a chance to keep up with her beauty regime as she posted a picture of her doing an at-home facial. The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, uploaded the adorable picture of her pouting with a white creamy face mask on. She looked laid back in exercise gear made up of a plunging blush sports bra that showed off her ample assets and matching leggings. Nicole posted the picture for her 4.5million followers alongside the caption: ‘The real masked singer.

Who’s ready for the Semi-Finals tomorrow??’ She spoke on her Instagram story to say: ‘I am obsessed with masks right now. I did masks every once in a while but I never really got into them until quarantine now.’ The pop singer, who is a panelist on the US version of the hit-show The Masked Singer, uploaded another picture on her story showing her in a face mask in front of a laptop.