ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that debate on constitutional amendments was a part and parcel of democratic process.

In a tweet, in response to a statement of PPP co- chairman Asif Zardari, the information minister said that there were no two opinions about national harmony and cohesion. He said that no political party had any monopoly over the 18th constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets today, the Information Minister said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister Asad Umar have set an example of respect for law by appearing before the Sugar Commission.

Shibli Faraz said accountability is fundamental component of democracy and this practice has proved that in Naya Pakistan the law is not subjected to individuals but individuals are subjected to law. The Minister said such an example of self-accountability has never been found in the past. He said contrary to this, in the past, investigative agencies were disrespected as accused were brought for investigations with protocols.