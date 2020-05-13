Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. ZafarMirza on Wednesday said that above 3000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) contacts have been tested in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Tracing Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) project.

The first lady of Pakistan SaminaAlvi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday visited the Tracing Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) Center of the District Health Office (DHO).

Dr. ZafarMirza and the first lady were given detailed briefing of TTQ project at the DHO office. SAPM on Health Dr. ZafarMirza on this occasion said that government is taking all affective measures for the safety from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) teams are efficiently working under TTQ project. Dr. ZafarMirza said that implementation upon the maximum testing under TTQ is also underway and the policy is being implemented across the country under National Action Plan (NAP) against COVID-19.

SAPM on NHS also said that in ICT, 16 teams of TTQ are working in the field and these teams conduct tests of the contacts of the infected individuals visiting their homes and the markets. Dr. Mirza said that above 3300 contact testing has been done in ICT adding that out of total 759 positive COVID-19 cases, 256 were identified through TTQ system.

SAPM said that as per the project, daily 20000 tests target has been set. Later, the first lady SaminaAlvi distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) amongst TTQ staff. She said that the DHO is also taking significant measures for the elimination of dengue as well along with controlling the spread of COVID-19.