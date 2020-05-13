Share:

BEIJING- The Chinese and Pakistani companies conducted online trade negotiations through cloud network video technology on the first day of “2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair” opened in Hangzhou, China. More than 150 Zhejiang and Pakistani companies will participate in this online fair, and about 300 rounds of online precision matching negotiations in next five days the event being held to promote Pakistan’s hardware and electromechanical products. In the current COVID-19 epidemic situation, this is the first time that the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce has organized an online fair specifically for Pakistani traders and businessmen, Economic Daily-China Economic Net reported here on Wednesday. Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, Deputy Director Han Jie, Minister of Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Wang Zhihua, Deputy Director of Punjab Investment and Trade Bureau Muhammad Sohail Qadri attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Han Jie informed that the bilateral trade volume between Zhejiang and Pakistan has reached US $ 3.7 billion, covering many aspects such as electromechanical engineering and modern agricultural logistics.