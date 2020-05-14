Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yes­terday condemned Indian brutalities in Held Kash­mir. A foreign ministry statement issued here said: “As the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K.” It added: “The cold-blood­ed murder of Peer Meh­rajuddin by the CRPF in Budgam, today, is the lat­est in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces.” The police resort­ed to indiscriminate use of force, including shotgun pellets and tear gas, when hundreds of unarmed men and women took to the streets to peacefully protest the wanton kill­ing. There were reports of several protestors injured. These Indian brutalities cannot be condemned enough. “No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri peo­ple,” said the statement.