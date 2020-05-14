Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the incumbent government has indiscriminately supported all the provinces to contain coronavirus.

While speaking in Senate, the senator said that number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Pakistan is very low as compared to other countries.

We developed policy to fight this pandemic while keeping in view the economic challenges, he added.

Shibli Faraz said that the federation doesn’t want to politicise the coronavirus crisis. I request opposition parties to give useful suggestions instead of leveling allegations against the government, he went on to say.

The information minister said that the government had provided every province with protective gear and money.